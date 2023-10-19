Traffic Stop led To Arrest of Dover Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has charged with drug offenses after she was stopped in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. Dover Police officers on patrol spotted a Honda SUV that was reported stolen from Maryland and performed a traffic stop. Police arrested 29 year old Toneika Mclean and during a search of the vehicle located 750 bags of heroin. Mclean was committed

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mclean is being held at the Baylor Womens facility in default of at $51,500 secured bail.