Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Arrest for Gun Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Seaford early this morning ended with an arrest of a 19 year old man on felony gun charges. A Delaware State trooper on patrol saw an Altima cross the double yellow center line on Concord road and illegally pass the car in front of it. The trooper stopped the Altima and contacted the people inside and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. He asked the occupants to get out and a search turned up a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat where 19 year old Shyheim Drayton-Upshur had been sitting. Drayton-Upshur was arrested – and found to be a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Drayton-Upshur was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Drayton-Upshur was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $90,000 cash bond.