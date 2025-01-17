Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Arrest for Weapons & Drug Charges

Seaford teen has been arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday in the Seaford area. Delaware State Police say that members of the Governor’s Task Force were patrolling on Concord Road near Tranquill Boulevard near Seaford when they saw a Ford Edge with a registration violation. Detectives stopped the Edge and spoke with the driver, 19 year old Asjmeir Fiorentino of Seaford and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Detectives also smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and say a marijuana cigar on a can in the center cup holder. Fiorentino was arrested and a search of his person and vehicle turned up the following:

Polymer 9mm handgun

Extended round magazine

Multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition

Approximately 1.62 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 1.66 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Fiorentino was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)

Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving without a Valid License

Fictitious or Cancelled Registration

Possession of Personal Use Marijuana by a Person under 21

Fiorentino was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,403 cash bond.