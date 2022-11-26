Traffic Stop Near Seaford Ends in Two Arrests for Drugs

Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop near Seaford Friday night. Delaware State Police stopped a vehicle on Old Furnace Road in the area of Eskridge Road with an improper brake light and failure to properly signal while turning. Troopers contacted the driver, 45 year old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and the passenger 44 year old Deshawn Magee of Seaford. A computer check showed Deshields had a suspended license and an active warrant out of JP Court. He was arrested. While speaking with Magee troopers saw suspected drugs in plain view and he was arrested after a short struggle with police.

Troopers discovered approximately 8.88 grams of cocaine, approximately .38 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 21.74 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $750 in suspected drug proceeds.

Deshields and Magee were transported to Troop 5, where they were each charged with the following offenses:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Numerous Traffic Violations

Deshields was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.

