Traffic Stop Near Seaford Leads to Arrest for Drugs and Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police spotted a Civic on Coverdale Road near Seaford traveling at a high rate of speed just after 11:30 Friday night. Police made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who had no license and was nervous. Police learned that the driver, 29 year old Colby Camper of Harrington, had just purchased drugs and had a gun in the car. Camper was arrested and a search of the Civic turned up a concealed handgun and about 9 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Camper was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Numerous traffic offenses

Camper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,300 secured bond.