Traffic Stop On Coastal Highway Results In Drug Arrest

A traffic stop along Coastal Highway at Cave Neck Road has led to the arrest of a Smyrna man for drug-and-weapons offenses.



Delaware State Police said a speeding vehicle was pulled over Wednesday morning, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search turned up some marijuana, two large throwing knives with four-inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.



Arrested was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Victor Keeler of Smyrna. He faces a variety of charges.

State Police outlined these charges against Victor Keeler:

A criminal investigation ensued and located on Keeler’s person was approximately 24.69 grams of marijuana. Keeler was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle, the following items were located:

Two (2) large throwing knives with 4 inch blades

$351.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Approximately 10.10 grams of methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia

Keeler was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)

Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit

Keeler was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $98,202.00 secured bond.