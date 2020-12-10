Traffic Stop On Coastal Highway Results In Drug Arrest

By
Mark Fowser
-
166

A traffic stop along Coastal Highway at Cave Neck Road has led to the arrest of a Smyrna man for drug-and-weapons offenses.


Delaware State Police said a speeding vehicle was pulled over Wednesday morning, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search turned up some marijuana, two large throwing knives with four-inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.


Arrested was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Victor Keeler of Smyrna. He faces a variety of charges.

State Police outlined these charges against Victor Keeler:

A criminal investigation ensued and located on Keeler’s person was approximately 24.69 grams of marijuana. Keeler was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle, the following items were located:

  • Two (2) large throwing knives with 4 inch blades
  • $351.00 in suspected drug proceeds
  • Approximately 10.10 grams of methamphetamine
  • Drug Paraphernalia

Keeler was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)
  • Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit

Keeler was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $98,202.00 secured bond.