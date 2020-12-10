Traffic Stop On Coastal Highway Results In Drug Arrest

A traffic stop along Coastal Highway at Cave Neck Road has led to the arrest of a Smyrna man for drug-and-weapons offenses.
Delaware State Police said a speeding vehicle was pulled over Wednesday morning, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. According to police, a search turned up some marijuana, two large throwing knives with four-inch blades, $351 in suspected drug proceeds, some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 43-year-old Victor Keeler of Smyrna. He faces a variety of charges.
State Police outlined these charges against Victor Keeler:
A criminal investigation ensued and located on Keeler’s person was approximately 24.69 grams of marijuana. Keeler was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle, the following items were located:
- Two (2) large throwing knives with 4 inch blades
- $351.00 in suspected drug proceeds
- Approximately 10.10 grams of methamphetamine
- Drug Paraphernalia
Keeler was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana Related (Civil Violation)
- Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit
Keeler was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $98,202.00 secured bond.