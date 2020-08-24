Traffic Stop On Harbeson Rd. Leads To Two Arrests

Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Harbeson Road, south of Lewes-Georgetown Highway
Delaware State Police say a trooper stopped the vehicle Sunday morning. A computer check determined it was flagged due to a title transfer.
According to police, the driver 41-year-old Jacqueline Carey of Magnolia was found to have a suspended license and her passenger 51-year-old Richard Haines of Magnolia also did not have a valid license
A search of the vehicle turned up a large hunting knife as well as morphine, some marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
State Police say Carey made a statement about having illegal drugs
Also, Haines was barred from possessing a weapon due to a previous felony conviction.
Carey was transported back to Troop 7 where she was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Five Traffic Offenses
Carey was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on her own recognizance.
Haines was transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited
Haines was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $3,000 unsecured bond.