Traffic Stop, Pursuit Lead To Woman’s Arrest

A Laurel woman faces charges following a pursuit with police in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police say a trooper spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Laurel Road, but the driver kept going after the officer initiated a traffic stop. Police also say she committed multiple traffic offenses before she stopped in the area of Lowes Crossing Road and Careys Camp Road.
37-year-old Jacklyn Dellandre was taken into custody without further incident. Police say she had in the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, methadone and drug paraphernalia.
Dellandre was charged with driving under the influence of a drug, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child – a 15-year-old juvenile who was in the vehicle at the time.
- Approximately .43 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 160 mg. of Methadone
- Drug paraphernalia
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child While Driving Under the Influence
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Dellandre was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $4,006.00 unsecured bond.