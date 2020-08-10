Traffic Stop, Pursuit Lead To Woman’s Arrest

A Laurel woman faces charges following a pursuit with police in Millsboro.

Delaware State Police say a trooper spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Laurel Road, but the driver kept going after the officer initiated a traffic stop. Police also say she committed multiple traffic offenses before she stopped in the area of Lowes Crossing Road and Careys Camp Road.

37-year-old Jacklyn Dellandre was taken into custody without further incident. Police say she had in the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, methadone and drug paraphernalia.

Dellandre was charged with driving under the influence of a drug, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child – a 15-year-old juvenile who was in the vehicle at the time.

State Police detailed the charges against her:

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:

Approximately .43 grams of marijuana

Approximately 160 mg. of Methadone

Drug paraphernalia

Dellandre was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $4,006.00 unsecured bond.