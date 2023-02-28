Traffic Stop Results in Arrest for Drugs and a Weapon

A trooper on patrol Monday afternoon spotted a gray Merceedes make multiple traffic violations while northbound on Route 13 in Dover. The trooper pulled behind the Mercedes, but the driver accelerate and sped off at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was made and as the trooper contacted the driver, 24 year old Bradley Lukens of Camden Wyoming, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. A search turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, a second loaded magazine with 9 rounds and over 3 grams of marijuana.

Lukens was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Image courtesy DSP

Bradley Lukens

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Improper Lane Change

Failure to Signal Properly

Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane

Lukens was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released on a $8,750 unsecured bond.