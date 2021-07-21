Traffic Stop Results In Georgetown Man’s Arrest On Weapons / Drug Charges

A traffic stop on Route 113 in Lincoln has led to the arrest of a Georgetown man on weapons-and-drugs related charges.

Delaware State Police said a southbound driver was pulled over for going at a high rate of speed. The smell of marijuana from the vehicle led to an investigation. According to State Police, a probable cause search turned up a small amount of marijuana (.32 grams) and a .380 semi-automatic handgun.

19-year-old Isaac Pettit of Georgetown was arrested, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.