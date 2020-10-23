Traffic Stop Results In Man’s Arrest On Weapons Charge

A traffic stop resulted in a Millsboro man’s arrest on weapons offenses and other criminal charges.

Delaware State Police say a vehicle on Clayton Avenue was pulled over for having no license plate.

The strong odor of marijuana led to an investigation, and drug paraphernalia was also out in plain view, according to State Police.

A search of the vehicle turned up some cocaine and marijuana and a loaded handgun with 16 rounds.

The driver, 26-year-old Devynne Hazzard, was arrested and charged with numerous offenses.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time was not charged.

Police released these charges against Devynne Hazzard:

A search of the vehicle resulted in the following items:

Drug paraphernalia

Approximately 12.40 grams of cocaine

Approximately 61.55 grams of marijuana

Ruger 9E 9mm handgun loaded with 16 9mm rounds

Approximately .97 grams of THC wax

Hazzard was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm Within 10 Years of Prior Conviction (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Expired Tags

Hazzard was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $133,901.00 cash bond.