Tragic Week for Cyclists in Ocean City

E-Bike Rider Killed on Sunday…

A 34-year-old Ocean City woman was killed just after 2 p.m. Sunday when she collided with an auto in downtown Ocean City.

Image courtesy Ocean City Fire Department

Ashley Miller, police spokeswoman, says the woman was riding a Class II e-bike in the southbound bicycle lane on Saint Louis Avenue, turning west on 14th Street. The auto that struck her was headed south on Saint Louis Avenue, also turning west on 14th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor for the vehicle’s driver, Miller added.

Bicyclist Critically Injured last Wednesday…

Around 11:15 a.m. this past Wednesday, a 36-year-old male bicyclist was critically injured on Coastal Highway near 127th Street.

Officers determined the bicyclist was riding north in the southbound bus lane at 127th Street, Miller said. Simultaneously, a Ford F-350 was traveling east in the 100 block of 127th Street, entering the Coastal Highway intersection, when the collision happened.

Alcohol was determined not to be a factor, she said. The Ocean City man was flown to a trauma center from Northside Park. He was critically injured.

Miller also added that the town has had 12 reported pedestrian collisions since the end of July. In 2023, Ocean City had recorded 20 pedestrian collisions by the end of July.