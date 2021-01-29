MD Transportation Officials Preparing for Winter Storm

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is preparing for a potential winter storm that is forecast to begin Sunday and last through Tuesday of next week, with periods of snow, sleet and rain.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling this winter storm an “enhanced threat” with the potential for significant impact on travel. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and continue through at least Monday afternoon with heavy accumulation possible.

MDOT SHA crews in western Maryland counties began applying anti-icing treatment on roads this morning. The remaining districts will begin applying anti-icing treatment tonight and tomorrow morning.

MDOT SHA crews have prepared equipment, supplies, and plans to keep roadways clear. Once the snow begins to fall, crews will deploy resources that include up to 387,000 tons of rock salt and 2,700 pieces of equipment statewide.

If possible, motorists are advised to avoid travel during this weather event. MDOT SHA advises anyone who must travel to take the following precautions:

Take it slow on ice and snow – Drive slower than usual. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions.

Don’t crowd the plow – Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.

Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first – Remain extra vigilant.

Real-time weather and traffic information is available at md511.maryland.gov. Customers can also view the Statewide Transportation Operations Resources Map (STORM) web application which provides a tracking of MDOT SHA winter operations.