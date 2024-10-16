Transportation Officials Urge Extra Caution as Days Get Shorter and Halloween Approaches

Maryland State Transportation officials urge all highway users to exercise extra caution as days get shorter during autumn months. With the sun setting earlier and Halloween approaching, motorists need to stay alert for pedestrians and bicyclists. October is designated National Pedestrian Safety Month by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the NHTSA, 78% of pedestrian fatalities nationwide occur when it’s dark outside. In a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, a pedestrian is far more likely to be seriously injured or killed. According to the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, there were 2,892 crashes involving a vehicle and pedestrian in 2023, resulting in 2,837 injuries and 159 fatalities. To help increase safety, pedestrians are encouraged to wear bright colors and reflective clothes when using roadways at dusk, nighttime and early morning hours.