Trappe Woman Charged with Child Abuse

Image courtesy Talbot County Sheriff’s Department

A Trappe women has been charged with child abuse and other offenses after an investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department. Detectives began the investigation in October and learned the 58 year old Robin Watson physically assaulted a juvenile on two different occasions causing injuries to the victim. Watson was arrested without incident and ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review in Talbot County District Court.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division was assisted by the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Talbot County Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services Unit.

Watson was charged with the following criminal charges: