Image courtesy Ellendale PD

A complaint about excessive trash behind a home on McCaulley Avenue in Ellendale resulted in a fugitive arrest. Ellendale Police contacted the resident, David Crosby and found that he was wanted out of the State of Pennsylvania as well as JP Court #11 in Wilmington. Crosby was arrested and charged with fugitive from another state and has waived extradition.

Crosby is being held at SCI pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

