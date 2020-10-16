Update: Zoar Rd. Fully Open After Earlier Crash

A crash involving a tractor trailer closed a portion of Zoar Road for close to four hours Friday morning.

According to Delaware State Police, the truck struck a utility pole in the 23,000-block of Zoar Road at about 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Delaware Electric Cooperative crews responded to replace the damaged pole.

No widespread power disruption was reported.

Zoar Road was shut down between Governor Stockley Road and Patriots Way for much of the morning.