Travel Advisory: Route 20 Closed At Route 13 Due To Downed Wires

Update: repairs to a traffic signal and downed wires delayed traffic at Route 20 and Route 13 much of Monday. Everything has since reopened.

Original story: Route 20 remains closed in both directions at the intersection of Route 13 in Seaford due to downed wires and a dark traffic signal.

DelDOT also said there are lane restrictions and turn restrictions on Route 13 in both directions in the area. The incident was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays and follow the directions of personnel in the area.