Travel Alert: One Case of Measles Confirmed in Maryland Resident with Recent International Travel

A Maryland resident in Howard County who recently traveled internationally has a positive case of measles. Maryland Health officials say this case is NOT associated with the outbreak of measles in Texas and New Mexico. They are working to identify people who might have been exposed – including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights. If you visited the following locations during the following hours – you may have been exposed:

Wednesday, March 5 th – 4 to 9pm – Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area.

Friday, March 7th – 3:30-7:30pm – Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Additional information from the Maryland Dept of Health:

Measles symptoms typically develop 10-14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection, or were born in the United States before 1957. Those who are most at risk of complications from measles infection are pregnant women, infants less than one year old, and those who are immune compromised. People in these at risk groups who may have potentially been exposed and are not immune should contact their health care provider or call Howard County Health Department’s Infectious Disease Surveillance and Response Program at 410-313-6284 for additional guidance.

Virginia residents with additional questions about their potential exposure can call the Virginia Department Health at (804) 363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov.

People, especially those not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at any of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure. People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work, or out in public, and should contact their health care provider. They should call their health care provider first rather than showing up in the waiting room or emergency room so that the office can take measures to prevent spread to other patients.

Traditionally, the measles vaccine is given around a child’s first birthday. However, a family with a child under one year and traveling internationally can contact their health care provider to discuss the location they are traveling to and any appropriate vaccines to get before the trip. In specific instances, the measles vaccine can be given as early as six months old.

Measles cases do occur sporadically in Maryland with one case of measles identified in Maryland in 2024, one in 2023, and no cases from 2020-2022.