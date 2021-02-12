Travel Conditions Could Be Slick

Driving conditions could be hazardous Friday morning due to some snow that fell starting late Thursday.

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack implemented the Snow Emergency Plan for Worcester County as of 3:00 a.m. Friday. The plan is to assist the Maryland State Highway Administration in snow removal operations.

The plan states:

Once the snow emergency plan goes into effect, all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires. In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the County. All vehicles left on the shoulders of these routes will be towed at the owner’s expense. A press release will be sent out advising when the snow emergency plan has been lifted.

Motorists with questions can contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

The Maryland State Highway Administration offered these winter driving tips: