Travel discouraged, but if you go here’s what to know

Marylanders have been urged to stay home for the holidays in an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, but for people who are traveling, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration joins Governor Larry Hogan in urging that trips be kept to essential purposes only, and that you should bring along face coverings and hand sanitizer.
SHA Emergency Patrols will be fully staffed and mobilized to respond to incidents or breakdowns on several major routes. Also, non-emergency construction lane closures are suspended today through Monday.
“This holiday season we are asking everyone to ‘Give the Gift of Good Health’ to their families, friends and coworkers by staying home,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “For those who must travel, our frontline team will continue to keep the roads safe and maintained.”
MDOTSHA offers these travel tips:
- Buckle up. It’s the law. Make sure all passengers are buckled up.
- Slow down. Observe all posted speed limits.
- Don’t drive impaired. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Pay attention. Avoid driving distractions such as cell phone use.
- Be patient. Travel off peak and allow time for delays. Have a backup plan for an alternate route.
- Be prepared. In case of emergency, dial #77 on a cell phone to reach Maryland State Police. Check your vehicle’s tires and fluids before leaving, and make sure you have an emergency kit with jumper cables, a flashlight, supplies and other items.
- Move over for emergency vehicles, tow truck drivers and service and utility vehicles on the side of the road. If you can’t move over safely, slow down.
- If your vehicle becomes disabled, move as far as possible from travel lanes to a safe location on the side of the road. Call #77 or 911 in an emergency (when it’s safe to make the call).