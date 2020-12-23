Travel discouraged, but if you go here’s what to know

Marylanders have been urged to stay home for the holidays in an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, but for people who are traveling, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration joins Governor Larry Hogan in urging that trips be kept to essential purposes only, and that you should bring along face coverings and hand sanitizer.

SHA Emergency Patrols will be fully staffed and mobilized to respond to incidents or breakdowns on several major routes. Also, non-emergency construction lane closures are suspended today through Monday.

“This holiday season we are asking everyone to ‘Give the Gift of Good Health’ to their families, friends and coworkers by staying home,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “For those who must travel, our frontline team will continue to keep the roads safe and maintained.”

MDOTSHA offers these travel tips: