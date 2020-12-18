Travel, Test, Quarantine: Md. Announced New Measures To Curb Virus

Maryland is taking additional actions to try to curb the spread of coronavirus during the holiday season, including an emergency travel order.

Under the action taken by Governor Larry Hogan Thursday, Marylanders who travel outside of the state and out-of-state visitors who travel to Maryland must test negative for COVID-19 or self-quarantine for ten days. The directive does not apply to travel related to Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia or Washington DC.

“Our strongest defense against this virus continues to be the cooperation and the vigilance of the people of Maryland,” Hogan said. “However, this holiday season could present perhaps our toughest challenge yet. Our message today is simple: you are safer at home for the holidays this year. Making difficult sacrifices during these next few weeks will absolutely help to keep your family, loved ones, and your fellow Marylanders safe.”

Maryland health officials also issued a public health advisory urging citizens to refrain from gathering with more than people from outside of their households.

Maryland also is directing another $180-million in state emergency relief to assist families and small businesses that have been hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. $30-million would provide additional relief for bars and restaurants. Other allocations will help entertainment venues and rural businesses.



More money also goes into the Temporary Cash Assistance Benefit that helps families that are struggling economically. A moratorium on foreclosures is also extended until January 31st.