Travel Volume Increase Expected This Holiday Season

With the Christmas and New Year’s upon us, more and more people are deciding to travel. Jana Tidwell–Manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Mid-Atlantic tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Jake Smith what travel will be like this holiday season for Delawareans….

Overall, the highest air travel volume on record is expected, and airports will be the busiest they’ve ever been for the year-end holidays…

Tidwell says air travel has rebounded since the end of 2022, and travel in general has seen strong demand throughout 2023.