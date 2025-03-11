Traveling Doctor from Texas Extradited to Maryland for Rape & Other Offenses

A man who is a traveling cardiologist from Texas has been arrested by Easton Police on two warrants that charge him with 1st and second degree rape and other offenses. Police met in June of 2024 with a woman who was working for the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton who says she was sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by 43 year old Dr. Aman Patel. A second victim also employed at the Easton facility told police she was also sexually assaulted on several occasions by Dr. Patel. Police say a third victim who was assaulted one time. During the investigation Patel admitted to other encounters and his medical license was suspended in Maryland (and other state based on Maryland’s decision). Patel is charged with the following offenses:

Rape 1st and 2nd Degree

Sex Offense 4th Degree (8x)

Assault 2nd Degree (6x)

False Imprisonment (2x)

Harassment (3x)

Patel has been extradited to Maryland and is in custody at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Investigators believe there are additional victims or witnesses who have not come forward. The Easton Police Department is asking for them to come forward and assist in this investigation.