Tree Crushes Salisbury Home; Downed Power Lines Ignite Fire

A house in Salisbury caught fire this week, after being damaged by a large tree.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the tree was very large and a majority of the house on Emerson Avenue collapsed Wednesday night. Downed power lines apparently sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported. Salisbury firefighters had the fire under control in about one hour. Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structure and $50,000 to its contents.

The displaced family is being assisted by the local American Red Cross.