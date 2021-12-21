Tree Service Worker Dies In On-The-Job Accident

A 59-year-old Laurel man has died following an accident on the job.

According to Delaware State Police, the man was working for a tree company clearing a lot along Huff Road in the Milton area Monday afternoon. A chainsaw apparently become stuck as he was cutting a tree on the ground, and another employee used an excavator to lift the tree so the man could free the chainsaw. However, after the man retrieved the chainsaw the tree snapped and a portion of it struck the man in the upper body.

The man died after being taken to a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is still investigating the incident.

The victim’s body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.