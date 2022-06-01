Trial Of Auditor Kathy McGuiness Will Relocate, WGMD News Is Told

The trial of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness looks to be on the move.

Sources have told WGMD News that the case will be relocated to Kent County and that the trial would take place in two weeks.

A New Castle County grand jury indicted McGuiness last fall for felony theft, intimidation and other offenses in a case brought by Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

There was no testimony yesterday on the scheduled opening day. Instead, the proper venue was the focus of back-and-forth between the defense and the state.

McGuiness, a former Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner, has proclaimed innocence, and is campaigning for re-election.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)