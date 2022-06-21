Triple Stabbing with Double Medevac in Ocean City

Three men were stabbed just before midnight Monday in the area of Wicomico Street and the boardwalk. One was taken by ambulance to a trauma center and the other two were flown by helicopters.

Delaware State Police Trooper 2 and Maryland State Police Trooper 4 flew them from the Coast Guard station. All three men have serious injuries and were taken to three different trauma centers.

No word yet from the police concerning supsects or motive.