Trooper Briefly Dragged During Attempted Traffic Stop

A suspect pulled over for a seat belt violation in Kent County this week drove away, dragging a trooper for about two feet.



Delaware State Police said a trooper on South DuPont Highway at Reeves Crossing Road spotted the violation Wednesday afternoon. The officer smelled marijuana, and during the investigation the trooper reached in to unlock the driver’s side door when the driver refused a request to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, he accelerated.



According to police, 27-year-old Shacore Williams of Felton lost control of his vehicle on Killens Pond Road, struck a mailbox and came to a stop in a field. He was arrested without further incident.



State Police also said during the pursuit, Williams tossed a Glock-45 semi-automatic handgun containing ten rounds of ammunition, within 1,000 feet of a school that he had concealed in the vehicle.

Williams was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon in a School Zone (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle

Seatbelt Violation

Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit

Williams was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,003.00 cash bond.