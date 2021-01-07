Trooper Hurt In Scuffle With Wanted Suspect

A Milford man is facing charges following an incident with Delaware State Police that left a trooper with a serious injury.

Police said troopers encountered 40-year-old Walter Cotier III as he was walking in the area of Frederica Road and Waterway Road. Cotier was wanted on several arrest warrants.

According to State Police, he started to run, then after a foot pursuit turned around and started to fight with troopers. Cotier was taken into custody. One trooper required hospital treatment.

Police said a search of Cotier found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia. He is charged with assault, intentionally causing injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, and drug offenses.