Troopers Arrest 19-Year-Old With Stolen Gun Following Pursuit

The Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Cedric Smith of Seaford on gun charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred earlier this morning in Seaford. The vehicle he was driving skidded into a traffic sign and came to a stop on Old Furnace Road at Cokesbury Road. Troopers searched the car and found a loaded handgun that was reported stolen by Troop 5 in February of this year. Smith faces several felony firearm-related charges and was committed to SCI on over $16,600 cash bond.