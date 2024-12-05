Troopers Arrest Bridgeville Man for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested a 59-year-old Bridgeville man for 5th offense felony DUI yesterday morning near Bridgeville. According to police, yesterday, December 4th, at shortly after 1:30 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Nissan Maxima speeding westbound on Seashore Highway near Wilson Hill Road and pulled it over. When the trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Glen Sample, he showed signs of impairment. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that Sample had four prior DUI-related convictions and a suspended driver’s license. Sample was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with 5th Offense DUI (Felony), Driving while Suspended or Revoked, as well as Speeding. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $6,150 unsecured bond.

