Troopers Arrest Duo for Stealing from Outlets in Rehoboth Beach

Delaware State Police have arrested two individuals–both from Salisbury, Maryland for stealing items from multiple stores in Tanger Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. Police late yesterday arrested 28-year-old Antonio Hunter and 44-year-old Kizzy Holbrook on charges of organized retail theft. Police learned about the description of the individuals and that they were seen in a black Toyota Corolla with Delaware registration. While searching the shopping center for the duo, troopers found the Toyota parked in the parking lot leading to their arrests. Troopers searched the Toyota and found merchandise that was stolen from the Coach, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, Lids, and Adidas Outlets valued at nearly $2,300. Hunter and Holbrook were both taken to Troop 7, where they were charged with multiple crimes.

Additional Information from DSP:

On August 28, 2024, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to Coach Outlet, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach, for a shoplifting. Upon arriving, troopers were told that a duffle bag was stolen from the store. Troopers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. At approximately 7:08 p.m., troopers again responded to Bayside Outlets for a shoplifting at Nike Outlet. Troopers learned that several items were stolen from the store and were seen in a black Toyota Corolla with Delaware registration.

While searching the shopping center for the suspects, troopers found the Toyota parked in the parking lot and contacted the sole occupant, identified as Kizzy Holbrook, she was arrested without incident. Troopers found the male suspect, identified as Antonio Hunter, as he was exiting the Lids Outlet. He too was arrested without incident.

Antonio Hunter

Hunter was charged with the crime listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance…

Organized Retail Theft (Felony) – 4 counts

Shoplifting over $1,500 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property

Meanwhile, Holbrook was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance.

Kizzy Holbrook