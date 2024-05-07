Troopers Arrest Frederica Woman for Felony Theft and Forgery

Delaware State Police have arrested a 30-year-old Frederica woman for felony theft and forgery charges. On May 6th, troopers were called to a home on Cooper Road in Dover for a theft. When troopers arrived, they talked to the 79-year-old victim who said that money and checks had been stolen from the house. The investigation led troopers to a cleaning company employee, identified as Kaitlyn Maynard. Through further investigation, it was learned that Maynard tried to cash a check that she forged with the victim’s signature, at a local bank but was unsuccessful. Maynard turned herself in at Troop 3, where she was charged with Theft under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62 (Felony), Attempted Theft under $1,500 Where a Victim is Over 62 (Felony), as well as Forgery 2nd Degree–also a Felony. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on a $6,000 unsecured bond.