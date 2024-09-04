Troopers Arrest Greenwood Man for Gun and Drug Charges During Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Greenwood man on multiple gun and drug-related charges during a traffic stop in Bridgeville. Police pulled him over around 10:30 yesterday morning, September 3rd northbound on Coverdale Road near Mill Park Drive due to a registration violation. After he exited the jeep, the trooper saw the handle of a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Akeem Frazier was arrested and during a search of him and the Jeep, troopers found approximately .203 grams of heroin, approximately 1.18 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 0.71 grams of powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .45 caliber handgun. Frazier faces several charges and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $50,800 cash bond.

List of Charges: