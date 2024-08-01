Troopers Arrest Lewes Woman for Drug and DUI Offenses Following Crash Investigation in Claymont

Delaware State Police have arrested a 60-year-old Lewes woman for drug and DUI offenses following a crash that occurred Monday night in Claymont. As a result of the investigation, Goldie Neibert was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond. According to Delaware State Police, on July 29th just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Ridge Road at the intersection with Naamans Road in Claymont. The collision involved a white Chevrolet Equinox and a red Chevrolet Silverado. Upon arriving, troopers learned EMS initially found Neibert, unconscious in the driver’s seat from an apparent drug overdose. She was the sole occupant in the vehicle. Neibert became responsive after EMS administered Narcan and was subsequently transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The 45-year-old driver of the Silverado was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. Troopers conducted a search of the Equinox and discovered 241 small clear bags with blue wax paper containing approximately 1.687 grams of heroin located in the center console. Troopers also conducted a computer inquiry of Neibert and discovered her Delaware Driver’s License was revoked.

Goldie Neibert

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

In the ensuing investigation, troopers learned the Silverado was stopped at a traffic light in the left turn lane of Ridge Road southbound at the intersection with Naamans Road. At the same time, the Equinox was traveling southbound on Ridge Road, approaching the rear of the Silverado. The Equinox did not stop, and the front of the Equinox struck the rear of the Silverado.

Upon making contact with Neibert at the hospital, troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. Neibert was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond.

List of Charges: