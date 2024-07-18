DSP Troopers Arrest Maryland Man for Felony Shoplifting

Delaware State Police arrested a Bishopville, Maryland man for felony shoplifting at Harris Teeter on Americana Parkway in Selbyville. According to Delaware State Police, yesterday afternoon when troopers arrived, they were told that someone an unknown person had stolen over $5,000 of consumable merchandise from the store since June. The investigation led troopers to the identification of 37-year-old Glenn Haught. Later in the day, troopers responded back to Harris Teeter when Haught returned and was being detained by asset protection. Haught was arrested and taken to Troop 4, charged with Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony), arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

