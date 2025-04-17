Troopers Arrest Milford Man for Reckless Endangering After DUI Hit-and-Run Crash

Delaware State Police have arrested 26-year-old Milford man for reckless endangering and DUI following a hit-and-run crash on Buffalo Road in Frederica late yesterday. Police say the vehicle he was driving struck a fence and cut through the front yard of two residences, where it nearly hit two children. No injuries were reported. While responding, a trooper saw a silver Mazda 5 with front end damage heading northbound on South Dupont Highway near West Lebanon Road. The damage and description of the Mazda was consistent with the reported hit-and-run vehicle. The trooper pulled the Mazda over, and spoke to the driver, identified as Damian Lee. The trooper noticed multiple signs of impairment from Lee and took him into custody without incident.

Lee was taken to Troop 3, where troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, Lee was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $10,800 unsecured bond.

Damian Lee

List of Charges: