Delaware State Police have arrested two individuals–30-year-old Shakiel Carter of Dover and 24-year-old Tramel Wright of Hartly– for organized retail crime and related charges following shoplifting incidents at Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on November 16th. Police were called to The North Face after reports of shoplifting involving Carter and Wright. Carter, who provided false information to police, fled with Wright and a child in a minivan. The two abandoned the van, leaving the child behind, but were later apprehended. Wright was found with heroin, and a search of the minivan uncovered over $1,700 in stolen merchandise from Victoria’s Secret and Under Armour. Carter and Wright were taken to Troop 7 and charged with multiple offenses. Carter was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $23,050 secured bond, while Wright was committed to  Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 secured bond.Â

