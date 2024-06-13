Troopers Arrest 78-Year-Old Seaford Man for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police have arrested a 78-year-old Seaford man for pointing a gun at someone and threatening to shoot him during an argument. Two children were with the victim when the incident happened. No one was hurt. According to Delaware State Police, they responded to Squirrel Lane in Seaford yesterday evening at around 7:42. Delbert Watkins was arrested, taken to Troop 5, and charged with several crimes including Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Aggravated Menacing, which is a Felony, Terroristic Threatening, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Watkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. He is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $17,000 secured bond.

Delbert Watkins