Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for DUI and Gun Offenses After Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested a 22-year-old Seaford man on multiple gun and traffic-related charges after a traffic stop in the area of South Market Street in Blades. According to State Police, a trooper pulled over a car due to multiple equipment violations. The driver, identified as Myles Andrews, showed signs of impairment. After the trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence. During a search of the car, troopers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, several rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia. Andrews is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on an over $25,300 secured bond.

Myles Andrews

List of Charges:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DUI

Several Traffic Violations

Additional Information:

On July 9, 2024, at approximately 12:47 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Mercedes E350 driving on South Market Street in Blades with multiple equipment violations. The trooper pulled the car over and spoke to the driver, identified as Myles Andrews, who showed signs of impairment. After the trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested for driving under the influence. During a search of the car, troopers found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, several rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Andrews was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,302 secured bond.