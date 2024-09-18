Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested a 46-year-old Seaford man on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in Seaford on the morning of September 17th around 11:30. According to DSP, detectives pulled the truck over and spoke to the driver, identified as Terrence Banks. During the traffic stop, detectives discovered the truck’s insurance was expired and Banks could not provide any proof that he was the registered owner of the truck. Banks was ultimately taken into custody without incident after he refused multiple verbal commands to get out of the truck. A subsequent search of Banks led to the discovery of approximately eight grams of cocaine and over $1,800 of suspected drug proceeds. After taking Banks into custody, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the Silverado, which led to the discovery of an estimated two pounds of cocaine, and nearly 24 grams of heroin. Banks faces several charges and is now at SCI on $84,500 cash bond.



Terrence Banks

