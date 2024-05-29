Troopers Arrest Smyrna Man for Drug Offenses and Resisting Arrest at Dover Area Royal Farms

Delaware State Police have arrested a 42-year-old Smyrna man after he caused disturbance at Royal Farms on North Dupont Highway in Dover early yesterday evening. According to Delaware State Police, he had been screaming and yelling in the men’s restroom for over an hour. The trooper made contact with the man later identified as Paul Brand. A search revealed a clear plastic sandwich bag containing numerous small plastic orange capsules filled with a white powdery substance. Brand resisted arrest– failing to comply with verbal commands and struck the trooper. In the struggle, Brand continued forcefully resisting as he flushed the plastic bag containing the capsules down the toilet. Brand was ultimately taken into custody after a taser was utilized. Brand faces several charges including Possession of Controlled Substance except Human Growth Hormone without Prescription and Tampering with Physical Evidence, which is a felony. Brand was released on his own recognizance.

List of Charges: