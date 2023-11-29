Troopers Arrest Two Pennsylvania Men for Stealing a Boat in Seaford

Delaware State Police have arrested two Pennsylvania men for stealing a boat from a home in Seaford on Tuesday. 21-year old Emanuel Carlo, of Slatington, Pennsylvania, and 27-year-old Lucas Giovinco, of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania were arrested after troopers responded to the home on Walker Road on November 28th at about 7:50 a.m. The boat and trailer were reportedly stolen during the overnight hours. Troopers learned the 59-year-old victim’s Sunbird boat, which was secured on a trailer in the driveway, had been towed. During the investigation, troopers were notified the stolen boat and trailer were seen at the Hampton Inn on Sussex Highway in Seaford and subsequently found the stolen property in the parking lot. The investigation led to the identity of Carlo and Giovinco. Later the same day, troopers apprehended Carlo and Giovinco on a traffic stop in Bridgeville. Both have been charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1500

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Carlo and Giovinco were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.