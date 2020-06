A 41-year-old man is struck and killed by a truck in Milford.

Delaware State Police say the man stepped into the path of the northbound truck on Dupont Boulevard near Donovan Street just after 2:00 a.m. today (Friday).

The pedestrian, who lived in Lincoln, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The truck driver, who is from Virginia, was not hurt.

The fatal accident is under investigation. A portion of northbound Dupont Boulevard was closed for about four hours.