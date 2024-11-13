Troopers Investigating Road Rage Incident in Georgetown

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a gun that occurred yesterday in Georgetown. Police say that the incident happened on November 12th on Springfield Road and Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown. Police say that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 37-year-old victim, was heading westbound on Johnson Road, approaching the intersection at Gravel Hill Road. At the same time the victim entered the intersection, another Chevrolet Silverado, driven by an unknown individual also entered the intersection from eastbound Springfield Road. After a near collision at the intersection, the suspect’s Silverado proceeded to travel behind the victim southbound on Gravel Hill Road. He then sped up and entered the oncoming travel lane to be parallel with the victim’s vehicle. Once the suspect was alongside the victim’s driver side window, he pointed a handgun at the victim. After the victim sped up to get in front of him, the suspect’s Silverado fled eastbound on Zoar Road. Troopers searched for the area but were unable to locate the suspect or his truck. The individual police are looking for is described as a white male with a bald head, who is possibly armed with a handgun. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Leer cap on the bed of the truck.

Additional Information from DSP:

Troopers continue to investigate this incident and are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to please contact Trooper First Class T. Perry at Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.