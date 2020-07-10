Flash Flood Warnings for SE Sussex, Worcester

The effects of Tropical Storm Fay are now being felt at the beaches and across Delmarva.

The storm is expected to bring more rain and gusty winds, with the potential of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southeastern Sussex County until 12:30 p.m. Flash flood watches are in effect. For the Jersey shore, tropical storm warnings have been issued.

From the National Weather Service at 6:45 a.m.

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Sussex County in southern Delaware…

* Until 1230 PM EDT.

* At 632 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy

rain falling across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is imminent or occurring,

especially in coastal locations.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that could experience flooding include…

Millsboro, Lewes, Dagsboro, Millville, Henlopen Acres, Cape

Henlopen State Park, Long Neck, Ocean View, Frankford, South

Bethany and Dewey Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall

take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause

greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be

followed.

Turn around…don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Co-operative are making preparations in the event of possible outages. Customers are advised to keep supplies on hand such as bottled water, non-perishable foods, flashlights with working batteries and to make sure cell phones are charged.

Delmarva Power has listed two outages in Sussex County this morning, one near Clarksville-Millville and another in the Millsboro-Dagsboro area.

DelDOT is also monitoring the progress of the storm, and cautions drivers to be prepared for flooding and areas of high water. Motorists should not try to drive through high water.

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol says visitors should expect red flag ‘no swimming’ warnings to be posted today due to dangerous rip currents.