Tropical Weather Moves In On Delmarva Wed.

The effects of Ida, now a tropical depression, may be felt across our region starting late Wednesday.

According to AccuWeather, skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, and a shower or thunderstorm may develop especially in the afternoon. Wednesday night, showers and a thunderstorm associated with Ida could lead to flooding. There also could be a risk of isolated torndoes.

Some rain may also continue into Thursday, with the possibility of some late-day sunshine.

For preparation advice, a hurricane chart and more information, please check the storm center at wgmd.com