Truck Falls Into Water From Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Roadway

A truck landed in the water Tuesday morning after leaving the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel roadway in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Watchstanders at the Sector Virginia Command Center received a relayed 911 notification at about 8:30 a.m. about a dairy truck that left the roadway and entered the water. Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of the truck and drift west.

Crews from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and local police and fire agencies joined the Coast Guard in the search, which has also involved USCG vessels and a helicopter.

Motorists who are traveling to the area should expect delays.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-7483-8567.