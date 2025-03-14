Trussum Pond Near Laurel to Close for Construction Work on March 17th

Beginning on St Patrick’s Day, Trussum Pond near Laurel will be closed for a construction project through mid-April. The pond is managed by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation – the project includes grading and paving the boat ramp and parking lot to provide better access and reduce erosion issues that are currently impacting the pond’s ramp and launch area.

During the closure – anglers and recreationalists can access Trap Pond State Park (entrance fees will apply), as well as Raccoon, Records, Chipman and Horsey Ponds – for fishing and other outdoor activities.

